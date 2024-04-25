The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that the party would overcome its internal crisis and get stronger.

The former Anambra governor believed that the problems within the LP is little, compare to the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that struggle emanating from the Lamidi Apapa’s faction of the party, including the Nigeria Labour Congress’s demands to ensure the removal of the LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, are currently creating unhealthy atmosphere within the political party.

Meanwhile, Obi, while addresing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the Labour Party would push all the issues behind it and emerge stronger.

He said: “I can tell you that the issue will be solved. Let me tell you, the abnormalities you imagined in the Labour Party is a child’s play when compared to what is happening in the other two parties (APC and PDP).

“It is far worse. But it is something that can be dealt with. We are dealing with a system. Every system has its flaws and it can be managed. Yes, things went wrong. But I can assure you, we will deal with it.

“It is sad that we are always concerned about only parties. We are not even concerned with what ought to be our main concern for now, which is the future of the people. For now, let us focus on the poor people of Nigeria. That is where my focus lies.

“The next election will come in 2027. Nobody knows who will contest or emerge in 2027. For now, I am more interested in dealing with issues that affect ordinary Nigerians.”