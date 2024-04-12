How Can Ajaero Who Was Almost Killed In Imo Be Working For APC? — NLC Faults LP’s Allegation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, denied claims by the Labour Party (LP) that its President, Joe Ajaero, has pitched tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise LP.

Obiora Ifoh, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, had in a statement alleged that Ajaero had mandated the NLC to create a crisis within the LP and destabilise it ahead of the 2027 general elections.

READ ALSO: ‘APC Not Sponsoring NLC To Cause LP Crisis’ – Apapa Faction Slams Abure NWC

In reaction, Deputy President of the NLC Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, dismissed the claim saying, “How can the NLC President, who was almost killed in Imo State, be working for the APC? Is that not laughable?

“With what happened to Ajaero in that state, we could have shut down the country if we wanted to. We only decided to be mature about it.

“How can anybody label Ajaero as an APC member? Unless, of course, you don’t know who he is to the Nigerian labour movement.”