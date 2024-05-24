Court Stops Kano Govt From Reinstating Sanusi As Emir

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has granted an ex-parte order stopping State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The restraining order was granted by Justice Mohammed Liman following an application by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

Recall that Governor Yusuf, on Thursday, reappointed Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, four years after he was dethroned by a former Governor of the State, Umar Ganduje.

Yusuf also deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

In the latest lawsuit concerning the Emir’s seat, the respondents in the fundamental rights case are the Kano State Government, the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Attorney-General, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the State Security Service, the news agency reports.

The Court further ordered that all court processes be served on the IGP in Abuja.

The judge ruled, “That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into law pending the hearing of the fundamental rights application.

“That in view of the constitutional and jurisdictional issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the court on same at the hearing of the fundamental rights application which is fixed for the 3rd of June, 2024.

“That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an interim injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the fifth to eight respondents (CP, IGP, NSCDC and DSS) from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalising the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.

“That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into law pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

“That this case is adjourned to the 3rd day of June 2024, for hearing of the fundamental rights application.”

“Status quo ante” refers to the previously existing state of affairs.

The repealed law, known as the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law, had created Rano, Karaye, Gaya, and Bichi Emirates in addition to Kano.

The law’s repeal means that the newly created emirates have been dissolved, consolidating the Kano Emirate once again under a single ruler.