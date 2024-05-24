If Money Was Key To Happiness, Billionaires Would Never Commit Suicide – Banky W

Banky W, a Nigerian singer, has stated that, contrary to popular opinion, money does not equal happiness.

According to him, if money were the route to happiness, billionaires would not commit suicide.

In the most recent episode of ‘Who’s In My House,’ posted on it’s YouTube channel on Wednesday and hosted by Hawa Magaji, he explained his transition from rockstar to pastor.

“I strongly believe that there is a godship void inside of every person. And until you decide to fill the void with God, you can try money, fame, success, women or men, drugs, alcohol… you can try filling it with anything else and you will always come up short,” he said.

“A lot of times, especially when we are young and coming up, we think that it is money that we are chasing. And yes, it’s money because you need a certain major of success to be okay in your life. But if money was the key to happiness, then billionaires would never commit suicide. And I’ve sat across from a billionaire, not in naira, who ended up killing himself. At that time, in my mind, I was like, ‘Mehn, this guy has it made.’

“This is not to judge anybody who has made that decision but it’s a lesson for us all that this thing that you are looking for is not money. That is why the scripture says, ‘What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and to lose his own soul.’

“And I think for me, probably back in 2014/2015, I got to a place where in the eyes of the world you look successful but inside you are coming up short.”

Watch the video below…