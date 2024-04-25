I Wanted Him To Be A Doctor, But I Never Knew Chess Would Make Him Popular – Tunde Onakoya’s Father Discloses

Pa Onakoya, Tunde Onakoya’s father, has admitted that he was not initially supportive of his son’s chess career.

The delighted father revealed this in a sideline interview with City Edge TV on Wednesday, when he arrived at Lagos International Airport with his wife and many others to greet the Guinness World Record holder heroically.

He said, “To me, Babatunde Onakoya is an angel because whatever he set his mind on you must succeed.

“As a small child, when Tunde was playing chess, I usually packed everything away from him because I wanted him to focus on school. I didn’t know that it was what would made him popular like this.

“My advice for parents is that they shouldn’t to discourage their children from their passions. I wanted Tunde to be a doctor but I didn’t know that chess would make him popular like this. I thank God.”

Tunde Onakoya recently set a Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon with a time of 60 hours at Times Square, New York, United States.