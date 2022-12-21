JAMB Begins Registration Of 2023 UTME January 14

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the commencement of registration for 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME on January 14, 2023.

The board said the exercise of its Direct Entry, DE for the 2023 session commences from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

According to the spokesman of the body, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said yesterday, that the decisions were taken at the end of JAMB’s management meeting held, yesterday.

Mr. Fabian said: “The Board has approved the commencement of registration for the 2023 UTME from January 14 to February 14, 2023.

“This, however, does not include registration for Direct Entry application documents as the DE registration would commence from February 20 to April 20, 2023,” he said.

He added: “Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1,000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration, so as to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

“With the new arrangement, candidates will indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.

“Also, the Board, after considering its other commitments, fixed April 29, 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is expected to end on May 12, 2023.

“The board advises all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.”