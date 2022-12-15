Nigerian In Critical Condition After Attempting To Kill President Of Guyana

A man reported to be a Nigerian, Bethel Chineze, has been accused of trying to kill the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the stabbing cum shooting incident happened on Thursday morning outside the State House – the official residence of President Ali and his family.

A presidential guard, identified as Telon Perreira, was stabbed five times by Chineze who was armed with a knife.

The agitated attacker then proceeded to disarm a female rank of her gun, walked out of the guard hut and started firing outside of the compound on Carmichael Street, reportedly yelling “I want the President.”

The security detail returned fire, injuring the suspect.

This newspaper understands that Chineze is currently undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The First Family of the president is safe and the area around the State House has been cordoned off by security agents.

A 9MM pistol and seven 9MM spent shells were retrieved from the scene of the occurrence.