World Cup: Argentina Are Under More Pressure Than Us – Croatia Coach

Head coach of Croatia, Zlatko Dalic, has stated that Argentina would be more under greater pressure going into Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final.

Croatia will be hoping to play in a second World Cup final appearance after first achieving it in 2018. Argentina reached its last World Cup final in 2014.

The last time both teams met at the World Cup was in 2018. In that game, Croatia walloped Argentina 3-0 in a group game to win the group.

Speaking ahead of today’s last-four clash, Dalic admitted his side will face a great Argentina side.

“We are playing against the great Argentina, a terrific team led by Lionel Messi,” the Mirror quoted Dalic as saying.

“They are highly-motivated though they are under more pressure than Croatia at this moment in time. They have more support than us and that is a handicap to us but they are under greater pressure than us.”

To get to the semi-final Argentina defeated Holland 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Croatia also edged Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 score line.