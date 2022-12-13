I Married My Husband Four Days After We Met – Chita Agwu Reveals

Popular Nigerian actress, Chita Agwu has revealed that she and her husband got engaged just 4 days after they met.

Chika made this known while reacting to DJ Cuppy’s claim of getting engaged to her new man only twelve days ago.

Agwu wrote, “Is possible shaaaa cos I met my husband in 4days and we got engaged”

ALSO READ: DJ Cuppy Reveals She Met Fiance 25 Days Ago, Officially Announces Her Engagement

Cuppy’s claim which came as a shock to many read, “I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000.”

“driving rally, I met the love of my life. Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor”.