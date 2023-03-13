Naira Scarcity: Fintechs Nigerians Are Switching To For Easier Transactions

Nigerians have been dumping traditional banks and resorting to the adoption of digital methods to make their transactions, such as Fintechs and mobile money operators, as the Naira crunch in the country continues to bite harder.

This is increasing the fear of banks who are starting to lose many customers due to their inability to dispense cash, non-availabilty of both the old and new naira notes, as well as their increasingly poor network services which has witnessed many customers complain of dispense error issues or multiple deductions from their accounts despite notification of failed transaction.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria had redesign the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes and banned the old notes but later accepted only the old N200 notes. However, the banks claimed that the new notes were not made available to them, hence many of them had to shut down while other worked skeletally or closed operations much earlier than usual. Their digital payment platforms were also non-operational as most bans’ USSD transfers, automated teller machine (ATM) were unavailable while there were no over-the-counter (OTC) operations.

Few of the banks’ transfer channels like mobile transfers posed serious challenges for customers, as they transactions took several minutes, hours, days, or at all, hence many traders have started refusing to accept transactions through transfers to avoid the unnecessary delays.

These challenges have led to customers switching to Fintechs for better hitch free service of their transactions and lower charges. The following are popular digital banks Nigerians have started to embrace which has substantially increased the number of downloads of their apps: