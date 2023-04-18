IGP Removes CP Barde Over Supplementary Elections In Adamawa, Replaces With Gombe CP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on Tuesday ordered immediate withdrawal of Mohammmed Barde, the Commissioner of Police on election duty from Adamawa State with immediate effect.

Barde, had come under fire and fierce criticisms for giving cover to the Independent National Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, who illegally declared the result of the state governorship election even when the process of the collation of the results was yet to be completed last Sunday.

The IGP also ordered that the CP in charge of Gombe State, Etim Equa, should immediately proceed to Adamawa state for election security of the keenly contested supplementary governorship poll.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the revelation while addressing pressmen on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the IG was committed to a free and fair electoral process.