India Overtakes China As World’s Most Populous Nation – UN Reveals

The United Nations (UN) in a data released on Wednesday, has revealed that India has overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation.

The mid-2023 estimates by the UN’s World Population dashboard shows, India’s population surpassed 1.4286 billion, slightly higher than China’s 1.4257 billion people

The country will also be the world’s fastest-growing major economy in the coming years with half its population under the age of 30.

The data revealed that China’s figures do not include Hong Kong and Macau, Special Administrative Regions of China, and Taiwan.

With the burgeoning population, the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s government will urgently create employment for the millions of people entering the workforce as the nation moves away from farm jobs.

READ ALSO: 3,298 Inmates On Death Row In Nigeria – NCoS Reveals

Asia’s third-largest economy is now home to nearly a fifth of humanity, which is greater than the entire population of Europe, Africa, or America.

Andrea Wojnar, Representative United Nations Population Fund India and Country Director Bhutan on State of the World Population Report disclosed that “India’s story is a powerful one. It is a story of progress in education, public health and sanitation, economic development as well as technological advancements”

India seized the top spot as it added about 23 million babies in 2022, while China’s population started shrinking for the first time in six decades, with about 9.56 million newborns last year.