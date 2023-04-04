Leaked Audio Has Nothing To Do With Quality Of Obi’s Petition At Election Tribunal – Atiku’s Camp

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the alleged conversation between the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith church.

According Atiku’s spokesman, Daniel Bwala, the leaked audio where Obi could be heard allegedly urging Oyedepo to encourage Christians to vote for him, should not affect his efforts to reclaim the mandate he is seeking through the presidential election tribunal.

In the audio, Obi had said, “Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war.”

Bwala, via a tweet on Monday, reacting to the audio, said it was highly condemnable, furthering that the content of the audio has no bearing on the petition at the presidential tribunal.

He tweeted: “The conversation in the audio leaked by (Only God and time will tell) is highly condemnable.

“But it has nothing to do with the quality or otherwise of his petition at the presidential tribunal. The grounds for the petition are in Section 134 of the EA, not the audio.”

Valentine Obienyem, Obi’s media aide, had however said the leaked audio conversation between his principal and Oyedepo was edited out of context, adding that it is a ploy of the opposition and Nigerian Communications Commission to prosecute Obi for treason.