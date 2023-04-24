N21bn Proposed For National Stadium Renovation Ridiculous – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna State lawmaker, has claimed that the proposed N21 billion for the renovation of the National Stadium, in Surulere, Lagos State is uncalled for.

The social critic who disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, said although he is aware that the stadium’s floodlight had collapsed as a result of the “rain”, it still does not justify the proposed amount.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that the Federal Government through the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday, announced the temporary closure of the Stadium due to collapse of a floodlight mast.

Sani tweeted, “I understand that the National Stadium Surulere floodlight collapsed as a result of the ’Rain’.

“But please that proposal of using N21 billion to renovate that Stadium should not be justified because of this.”