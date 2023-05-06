131 Stranded Nigerians Arrive Abuja From Sudan

Another batch of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan has arrived at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that the evacuees arrived at the Pilgrims Terminal of the airport at exactly 1:45 p.m., on board a TARCO aircraft from Port Sudan.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Sani Gwarzo, while receiving the retuning, said that psycho-social support would be given to all of them.

“NEMA, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Ministry of Health, and the Dangote Foundation have put in place a robust plan to look at the psycho-social support related to the stress they have faced so that it will not persist.

“This will be a service that will extend into the weeks ahead and I can tell you that the committee saddled with this responsibility are happy with how far we have gone,” he said.

Gwarzo added that more Nigerians were being profiled in Port Sudan and the Egyptian border for onward evacuation to the country.

According to him, the Federal Government is committed to evacuating everyone, students, and non-students, in the next few days.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) added that two aircraft were already on the ground at Aswan Airport in Egypt to evacuate more Nigerians.

“Our people are already on their way to the airport, so hopefully, they will take off tomorrow morning and by tomorrow afternoon, we will be back to receive a large batch of almost 800 students.

“At Port Sudan, TARCO airline is going back to pick more returnees, even as Air Peace airline would be evacuating more returnees from that same point,” he said.