India Overtakes China To Become World’s Most Populous Country

India has surpassed China to become the world’s most populous country, according to the United Nations data.

INFORMATION NIGERIA however, gathered that the new figures from the United Nations’ Population Division was quoted by Guinness World Records, India’s number of residents is estimated to be 1,425,775,850.

In a statement by GWR, China had a peak of 1.426 billion inhabitants in 2022 and to fall, which made way for India to officially holds the record for highest populated country in the world.

“China had held the record ever since the UN started keeping track of population sizes around the globe in the 1950s.

“Surprisingly, India has overtaken China despite being almost THREE TIMES smaller.

“India has an area of 3.287 million sq km (1.269 m sq mi), while China covers a whopping 9.597 m sq km (4 m sq mi),” statement by GWR reveals.

Earlier, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), in a special graphic to mark the global population reaching eight billion, had said Asia and Africa have driven much of this growth and are expected to drive the next billion by 2037, while Europe’s contribution will be negative due to the declining population.

“India, the largest contributor to the 8 billion (177 million) will surpass China, which was the second largest contributor (73 million) and whose contribution to the next billion will be negative, as the world’s most populous nation by 2023,” UNFPA had said.