Outcome Was Predictable, PDP Made Mistake Challenging Shettima’s Double Nomination By Itself– Inibehe Effiong

Social critic, Inibehe Effiong, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement dismissing the disqualification of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Information Nigeria had reported that the apex court on Friday dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking Tinubu and Shettima’s disqualification from the 2023 presidential election.

The Court held that the PDP’s suit was grossly lacking in merit.

On Shettima’s double nomination, the legal practitioner said the PDP made a serious mistake in its decision to challenge Shettima’s double nomination by itself.

Senator Shettima was said to have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for senate before he was nominated for presidential running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Effiong, the PDP should have persuaded one of the aspirants who took part in the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) primary to challenge him.

Effiong in a post via Twitter on Friday, however said that the outcome of the litigation was predictable.

“In law, strategy is important and can make nonsense of the substance of a case if not properly considered

“PDP could have persuaded one of the numerous aspirants who participated in the APC primary to challenge Shettima’s double nomination. But it decided to do so on its own.

“The outcome was predictable. It wasn’t going to be tenable given the state of the law on pre-election matters.

“It is tidier to raise it as a ground in the petition and contend that the double nomination eroded Tinubu/Shettima’s qualification. This case was always a distraction,” the legal expert tweeted.