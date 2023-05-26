Nigeria Air Plane Lands In Abuja (Video)

A flight belonging to Nigeria Air has touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This comes after reports emerged a few hours ago of an aircraft adorned in Nigeria Air colours spotted at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia.

The aircraft successfully landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Recall that two days ago, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, had insisted that Nigeria Air would fly before the tenure of Buhari ends.

Speaking in a Channels Television interview, Sirika had said, “On the question of Nigeria Air, on Friday in two days, Nigeria Air plane will land in Nigeria as part of the processes to commence operation. We will on that day unveil this aircraft, the livery and everything in Nigeria’s colours, belong to Nigeria Air and we will proceed to go and do the retrofit and bring back those airplanes.”

Below is a video of the plane touching down in Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

Watch video below: