May 29: Buhari, Family Off To Katsina After Handing Over To Tinubu

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari immediately departed the arena of the presidential inauguration in Abuja on Monday after handing over government to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was reported that Tinubu, after a controversial election exercise that lasted for months, was sworn in as Nigeria’s new President today to chair the country’s affairs for the next four years.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oath of office to Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima at exactly 10:28 am and 10:38 am respectively.

After a series of events followed by the hoisting of new flags that signifies the beginning of a new administration, the immediate past President, Buhari and his entourage drove out of the arena and reportedly headed to Katsina, his home state.

The former president left for Nnamdi Azikiwe airport with his family to depart to Daura in Katsina.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo also departed the inauguration venue alongside his principal, immediately after the official handing over.

See video here: https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1663139341831372802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1663139341831372802%7Ctwgr%5E0dc064515c4c5439997ac26dd3f4015e224b253a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailypost.ng%2F2023%2F05%2F29%2Ftinubus-inauguration-buhari-jets-off-to-daura-shortly-after-handing-over-video%2F