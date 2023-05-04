Protesters Storm Enugu Community Over Murder Of APGA Governorship Aspirant

Addressing some journalists at Okpara Square, the President-General of Ozalla Development Union, Chief Charles Nwagbara, said the community could no longer bear the ceaseless disappearance of their illustrious sons without trace.

Nwagbara said the protest was to demand justice for the deceased and unravel the mystery behind the incident.

“The incident we are protesting about happened penultimate Saturday, which we all took as that of missing person. We thought that he would come out as we went into prayers. Little did we know that the devil and the bad people in our society had taken his life.

“We are not saying that we are suspecting anybody. But it has happened to us one time and too many times.

“You will recall that on December 24, 2021, Igwe Dons Nwochi was kidnapped and up till today he has not returned.

“Now again, Chief Engr. Dons Udeh was abducted and his phone was found within Enugu here and we were informed that his corpse was found at 9th Mile.

“We the Ozalla people are aggrieved. We are demanding for justice. We have decided to match to the government house to have a conversation with the governor over these abductions.

“The gap Udeh’s death has left in our community, will be too huge to fill by anyone else,” he said.

Nwagbara also added that, “There are no clues yet for the perpetrators of this crime. No arrest has been made. That’s why we’re protesting.

“Apart from Igwe Donald Nwochi, there are some other such incidents like that and we are worried as a community.

“We are also demanding that the perpetrators of these heinous acts be brought to justice.

“I want to thank the people of Ozalla who had thronged out here. It is Dons today, who knows whose turn it could be tomorrow?”