Quit Acting ‘Holier Than Thou’, Allow Your Lawyers Do Their Job — APC Tells Obi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, to allow his lawyers do their work.

Recall the former Anambra State governor who came distant third following the conduct of the elections, is currently challenging the outcome the polls that saw Bola Ahmed Tinubu become winner, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, who gave the advise when he featured on Arise News Television on Wednesday, said Obi has in recent times been crossing the line with his accusations.

Information Nigeria reports that Morka’s reaction stems from Obi’s allegation that the APC and its supporters have been attacking his personality over the petition he filed against the president-elect, Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

He however described the accusations by the LP presidential candidate as ridiculous.

“Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.

“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities,” Morka said.