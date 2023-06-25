Benue PDP Applauds Gov. Alia For Endorsing Ban On Open Grazing

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the decision of Governor Hyacinth Alia to ban open grazing in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law, which was enacted in 2017 and signed into law by the former governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, was designed to curb the influx of herdsmen into the state effectively.

Recall that during his election campaign, Governor Alia had noted that the possibility of reviewing the law upon assuming office, raising concerns that his administration might abandon the measure.

However, Governor Alia’s administration has adopted the law to tackle the security crisis affecting the state.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Saturday, June 24, PDP through its Publicity Secretary in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, commended the governor for taking a final stand on the matter of ban on open grazing of livestock in Benue State.

READ MORE: Ortom, Deputy Drags, Benue Govt To Court Over Asset Recovery Moves

The party urged the governor to create an enabling environment for the herdsmen who are willing to embrace ranching to do so, saying those who are unwilling should be chased out of the state.

“We welcome the governor’s stand and urge him to back his words regarding his new stand with action by getting those herdsmen willing to embrace ranching to take to the practice immediately while those unwilling to do so should leave the state,” PDP said.