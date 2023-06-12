Democracy Day Speech: ‘Tinubu Displayed Command Of Issues, He’s A Significant Improvement On Buhari’ — Reno Omokri

Former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “fluidity of thought” in his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians as President.

Tinubu in his June 12 address acknowledged the hardship being faced by Nigerians in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal, and vowed his administration will “reward” their sacrifices with “massive investment” in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that will improve their quality of life.

Nonetheless, Omokri, opined that compared to Tinubu’s predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, he has established a significant improvement in his first two weeks in office.

Giving his stance on Twitter on Monday, he tweeted: “Very commendable speech by President Tinubu. Although Waziri Atiku is my choice and would have done better, I, however, must concede that the President was eloquent, displayed fluidity of thought, and had command of the issues.

“Other than the treatment meted out to CBN Governor Emefiele, I cannot fault the President’s first two weeks in office.

“This speech, in which he acknowledged the pains Nigerians are facing and his promise to alleviate the pains, the sustenance of subsidy removal, deft negotiations with the Nigerian Labour Congress, his accessibility and open door policy, balanced appointments of Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, increasing the retirement age of judges, taking charge of the leadership selection process of the 10th National Assembly, signing significant bills into law, and making progress towards a single exchange rate, has established that he is a significant improvement on Buhari.

“Nevertheless, I fully support Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court, and I am very hopeful that he will emerge victorious. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”