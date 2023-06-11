Our Democracy Is Deeply Troubled – Peter Obi To Nigerians

As Nigerians prepares for another annual celebration of Democracy Day across the nation, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 polls, Peter Obi has joined Nigerians to celebrate the special day.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigeria will celebrate Democracy Day on June 12, in commemoration of the annulled presidential election won by Chief MKO Abiola.

According to Obi, Nigerians should use the commemoration of June 12 as an occasion to return to the true virtues of a truly democratic nation.

Read the full statement below:

“Today is June 12, June 12 marked in our dear country as Democracy Day . It is a historic day that deserves to be celebrated.

“On that day in 1993, we the people of Nigeria stated our unreserved preference for true democracy. Though under military rule, we freely chose a transparent voting method. Our votes reflected our true choice as a people. Our choice on that day defied divisions of ethnicity, religion and region.

“It is these qualities that added up to make June 12 special in our search for true democracy.

“Our collective choice of late Chief M. K.O AbIola as a worthy leader for nation was saluted by Nigerians and governments and peoples across the world.

“Therefore, June 12 underpins our long collective journey to nationhood as a true democracy.