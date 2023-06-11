IPOB Slams DSS Over Alleged Surgery Sponsorship For Nnamdi Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has kicked against what it called a sponsored surgery by the Department of State Services (DSS) for its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group in a statement on Sunday warned that no surgery should be done on its leader while in custody.

It described the move as another desperate attempt by the federal government to further incapacitate the activist.

IPOB had alerted the government on several occasions about the deteriorating health of its leader who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The statement read: “This is a sequel to the deteriorating health condition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the proposed ear surgery by the Nigeria Government and DSS medical team.

“IPOB completely rejects any ill-conceived surgery on our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, who has been illegally and unconstitutionally detained in a DSS dungeon for two years without charge. We reiterate that he should be released to his personal physicians who will perform the prescribed ear surgery on him.

“We want to draw the attention of IPOB Worldwide, all lovers of freedom and lovers of Biafra to the dangerous plans to neutralise Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through ear surgery by the enemies on the DSS medical team.

“It’s obvious that DSS has intentions to eliminate our leader through this ill-conceived ear surgery. That’s why they refused to allow Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to his personal and trusted physicians.

“Therefore, we reject any DSS or Nigerian Government sponsored-surgery on our leader while he is still being detained illegally in solitary confinement.

“It’s true that our leader requires urgent ear surgery from the injury the Nigeria Agents inflicted on him when he was kidnapped and tortured in Kenya. However, such surgery will not take place while he is still inside the DSS dungeon. What will happen if he develops any medical complications during or after the surgery in the detention facilities? Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be unconditionally released as the courts ordered or released on medical grounds to attend to his health.”