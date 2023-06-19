Ex-Imo PDP Officials Defect To APC, Back Uzodimma’s Re-election Bid

Not less than 24 hours after resigning and dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seven former members of the party’s State Working Committee in Imo State, led by its Deputy Chairman, Martin Ejiogu, have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that all the former PDP officials led this out during a courtesy visit to the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma at the Government House in Owerri on Monday.

The new APC members pledged their support for the Uzodimma-led administration, promising to support the governor’s re-election bid come November 11.

According to them, their decision to join the APC was based on the governor’s exemplary leadership style and good governance in the state during the last three and a half years.

Uzodimma commended them for taking a positive and bold step. He urged them to continue to support his administration to deliver quality governance to the people of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that the officials announced their resignation in a statement jointly signed by Collins Opurozor, the Imo PDP State publicity secretary, on Sunday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It was gathered that Sir Martins Ejiogu, deputy chairman, Ray Emeana, secretary, and Greg G.O.C. Nwadike, youth leader all resigned.

Others include Collins Opurozor, publicity secretary; Mrs Maria Mbakwe, women leader; Josiah Eze, treasurer; and Chibuisi Obido, vice chairman, Orlu Zone.

The group of seven members of the Imo PDP SWC claimed that there is no indication that Senator Anyanwu is running for governorship in November. “If he claims to be running, it is not to our knowledge as members of the State Working Committee,” they claimed.