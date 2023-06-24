Financial System Rotten Under Emefiele — Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Diaspora

President Bola Tinubu on Friday revealed more reasons on why he suspended Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that President Tinubu issued a statement for the suspension of the embattled CBN Governor, Emefiele.

However, The Tinubu while addressing some Nigerians in diaspora, during an interactive session, said the country’s financial system under Emefiele was rotten.

He added that the system allowed few people to make money illegally while Nigerians in the diaspora were unable to send money home because of multiple exchange rates.

President Tinubu said such happenings have now become things of the past as the person responsible for such is in the hands of the law enforcement agents.

He said: “Then the financial system was rotten. Few people making bags of our money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows, but that is gone now, is gone.

“The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sort themselves out.”

The suspension of Godwin Emfiele erupted the hope of Nigerians in Tinubu’s led administration, with knocks and kudos from opposition parties, describing the action as tough move by the president.

Barely some hours after Emefiele’s suspension, the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested and detained the CBN Governor, alleging that the suspended apex bank governor was linked to many incriminating allegations.