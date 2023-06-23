Palliatives Underway To Cushion Effect Of Subsidy Removal – Tinubu Tells Nigerians In Diaspora

As Nigerians continues to lament over cost of living amid hike price of petrol, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday disclosed that Nigerians would get palliatives following the removal of subsidy in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the President made the assurance while speaking to some Nigerians in France and other neighbouring European countries however said money has to be saved before the government can embark on palliatives.

Recall that President Tinubu made the announcement of subsidy removal on petrol during his inaugural address on the 29th of May, 2023, which has led to mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Some commender the president’s decision why some clampdown, describing it as insensitive and anti-masses action.

Explaining how he prevented the organized labour from proceeding with their planned strike action over fuel subsidy removal, Tinubu disclosed that he had to convince them to reason along and allow the government to save first, or else he would also join them in the protest.

He said : “You want money increase in palliative, transportation what are you protesting about? Are you sharing part of the subsidy? if you protest, I will join you and protest and they stopped. No protest.

“Palliative we will get but we have to save the money in order to embark on palliatives.”