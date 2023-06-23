Tinubu’s Seme Border Re-opening Signifies End To Igbo Business Strangulation — Ohaneze Ndigbo

A faction of the apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has applauded the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reopen the Seme border for the importation of vehicles into the country.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that the Federal Government has ordered the reopening of the border for vehicular importation.

Ibrahim Musa, the Director of Road Transport in the Ministry of Transportation, disclosed this while speaking at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting, organized between officials of Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the secretary-general of the body, who said the reopening of the border signifies an end to the suffocation of Igbo-owned businesses in the country, added that the decision would boost the economic development of the country.

READ ALSO: FG Approves Re-Opening Of Seme Border For Vehicle Importation

“Ndigbo appreciates such promising policies that will boost economic development, create revenue for the government, and has favorable impacts on the lives of Nigerians than political appointments that will not translate into any economic benefits for Ndigbo.

“The realities on the ground imply that Igbos need promising policies and infrastructural developments in the southeast from the Federal Government than political appointments.

“The federal government’s directives on the reopening of Seme Border was received and it signifies the end of an era of political and economic strangulation of Igbo businesses in Nigeria,” he said.