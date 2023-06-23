Eid-el-Kabir: Kano Govt. Declares One-Week Break For Private, Public Schools

Ministry of Education, Kano State, Thursday declared a week break for schools (all Day and Boarding Public/Private Primary and Post Primary Schools) in the State to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen through the Ministry’s Director, Public Enlightenment, Aliyu Yusuf.

The break, he said, is to commence from Friday, June 23 to Saturday July 1 2023 noting that all Pupils/ students of boarding schools are to resume on Sunday, July 2, while those in day schools are to resume on Monday, July 3.

“Kano state Ministry of Education has approved Friday 23rd June 2023 as the date for the commencement of Eid-el Kabir Sallah Break for all Day and Boarding Public/Private Primary and Post Primary Schools in the state.

“Therefore, Parents/ Guardians of Pupils and Students in the Boarding schools are to convey their wards home by the early hours of the said Day (Friday).

“The sallah Break which is going to last for one week is supposed to end on Saturday 1st July 2023, therefore, all Pupils/ students of the Boarding Schools are to resume on Sunday 2nd July while those in Day Schools are to resume on Monday 3rd July 2023 respectively.

“The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Malam Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi urged Parents /Guardians of Pupils and Students of the schools to ensure compliance with the approved resumption dates.

“While wishing them Happy Sallah festivities in advance, he appeal to them to be useful to their parents and avoid roaming about unnecessarily during the Sallah break.

“The Permanent Secretary, also warned that appropriate Disciplinary Action would be taken against defaulting students,” the statement read.