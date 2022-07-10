Eid-el-Kabir: Nigeria’s Security Challenge Worrisome, Says Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslim to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and sacrifices among one another.

Abubakar, who made the assertion in his Sallah message to Nigerians on Saturday in Sokoto, stated that Muslim should hold on to the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir.

“We should continue to thank the Almighty Allah for His blessings and gift of life to celebrate this great moment. The security challenges we are facing in our country has continue to remain a source of concern and worrisome.

“As such, we should use this period of worship to pray for our leaders, security agencies and the nation to prosper. Moreover, as leaders, we will not get tired of calling on the citizens to continue to pray for our country. Therefore, we should sustain more prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Our security agencies should always be appreciated and encourage for the sustained effort and commitment to address our current situation,” he said.