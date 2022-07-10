There’s Nothing Wrong With Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Says Ladoja

Rashidi Ladoja, former governor of Oyo state, has stated that there is nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, Ladoja stated that religion should not be the basis for electing leaders.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a national conversation about the religious background of the presidential candidates and their intended running mates.

The two major political parties — All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — have Muslim presidential candidates, and many stakeholders, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), have asked that their running mates be Christians.

While Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer, selected Ifeanyi Okowa — a Christian — as his running mate, there are speculations that Bola Tinubu, the APC standard-bearer, will opt for a fellow Muslim as his VP pick.

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, on Friday, said Tinubu had agreed to pick a Muslim as running mate.

Reacting to the development, Ladoja said: “I don’t see anything wrong in Muslim-Muslim ticket, because I don’t intervene in the religion matters. Muslims and Christians are from the same father, Abraham is known as Ibrahim in Islam.

“Some people are following Ismail, while some are following Isaac who are siblings. So, what is now my own to be fighting for one among them.

“Even, I don’t have time to fight with the traditionalists. It is only God that knows his servants; so, why must we fight over religion.”