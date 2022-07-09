Ganduje Seeks Prayers For Nation’s Security

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on people in the country to fervently pray for God’s protection and deliverance of the nation from its security challenges.

This was contained in a Sallah message issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

The governor noted that Nigeria was celebrating yet another festive period in the midst of banditry and terrorism despite government’s effort to control the situation.

Also Read: Sallah: Obaseki Felicitates Muslims, Urges Love, Sacrifice

He, however, urged the people not to despair and miss the essence and meaning of the Eid-el-Kabir festivities and the divine succor it brings.

“The significance of the Sallah celebration has a huge impact on entrenching peace, unity and progress of Nigeria as well as the nation’s efforts in surmounting its security challenges,” the statement added.

He observed that with the nation gearing up for intense political activities, there was the need for political actors to play according to the rules of the game.