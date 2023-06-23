Sallah: Sokoto Gov., Aliyu Orders Immediate Payment Of June Salary

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, has approved the immediate payment of June salary to the State and Local Government staff, teachers as well as pensioners across the State.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Sokoto State Governor, Abubakar Bawa revealed the approval, which is aimed at ensuring that civil servants across the State celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el- Kabir festivities with ease.

Aliyu further reassured the workers in the State of his administration his unequivocal commitment to revive the lost glory of civil service by ensuring the welfare of the workers at all times.

Information Nigeria reports that the Governor had during his campaign promised ensuring prompt payment of salaries.

The Governor, therefore, called on the civil servants in the State to reciprocate the uncommon gesture by being punctual, sincere and dedicated to their work.

Aliyu also appealed to the people of the State to continue to pray for the present administration to succeed in meeting their yearnings and aspirations.