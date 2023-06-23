BBNaija Reunion: Phyna Under Attack For Mocking Chichi’s Late Child, Parents

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, simply known as Phyna, has caused an uproar on social media for mocking Chichi.

Phyna had during a heated argument accused Chichi of abandoning her husband and children in Benin City, which led to the death of one of her children.

She also alleged that Chichi was using her dead parents as a strategy to win the show.

Her statement didn’t sit well with viewers of the show as they condemned her statement on social media.

Read some comments below:

@TheSabiRadio, “Albeit being one of the best entertainers the show has ever produced, Phyna has been rated to be the worst winner in BBNaija history — ratchet, classless, mean, local and rock bottom evil! Thankfully, there’s always room for improvement.”

@ManLikeIcey, Phyna is a dangerous person one shouldn’t keep as a friend, when I thought she only came for Chi Chi’s dead child, she also came for her late parents. I have never seen so many vile human beings since the advent of the show.

@Jas_prada, ”This is so low, using her situation to laugh at her. How are you better than her? Calling her a stripper? You worked in a nightclub too. Phyna you’re also a mother of two dead children.”

@JulezOfKano, ”Ebuka couldn’t even say anything, bants or not, making reference to Chichi’s dead parents was low of Phyna.”

@AyinawuTanko, ”Whatever Chichi did to Phyna does not warrant all these insults. Phyna wasn’t a saint either, so how on earth did she feel she had the right to insult her like that? Bottom barrel behaviour.”

@Lydialu10556353, ”No one is saying Chichi is innocent but why are the other girls acting like they were not problematic in the house too?? They all had issues!!! Phyna n chomzy didn’t have to bring Chi-chi’s parents into this fight!!!! No one is innocent in this situation!!!! #BBNaijaReunion”

@girl3like, ”In all of this gang up nobody said CHICHI was sleeping around with many men. They only attack has been Deji, stripping and her late parents. This simply proves that she has morals and the only crime she committed was hustling her way through life.”