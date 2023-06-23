Eid-el-Kabir: DSS Alerts Over Terrorists Plots To Attack Worship, Recreational Centres

The Department of State Services (DSS),Thursday, cautioned of plans by suspected terrorists to carry out attacks on places of worship and recreational centres before and during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Peter Afunanya, spokesperson of the DSS, via a statement, called for more vigilance prior to the Islamic festival.

He said, “reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities.”

According to him, primed improvised explosive devices (IED) recovered from suspected terrorists during a raid in Kogi and Nasarawa States were evidence of the planned attacks.

“A joint security team comprising the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army and Police carried out operations in Nasarawa and Kogi states.

“On 19th June 2023 along the Abuja- Keffi expressway in Keffi LGA of Nasarawa state, the team apprehended Abubakar Muhammad (aka Abu Direba), a suspected gunrunner. During the operation, the team seized the following insidious items: 486 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, 22 prepped IEDs, N31,500, and one Volkswagen Golf with the licence plate RBC202XA.

“In another joint operation in the early hours of today, 22nd June 2023, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala (aka Okwo), one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi state.

“Okwo and his gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised. Others, however, fled the area. Items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally fabricated weapons, two phones and charms.

“On its part, the DSS appeals for caution before the Eid celebrations, more so because reports had indicated plots to attack religious and recreational venues before and during the festivities. This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and customers of public venues, including markets, malls, etc., are urged to exercise caution and alert the appropriate security services to any suspicious persons or movements to the relevant agencies. Accordingly, the service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities,” the statement read.