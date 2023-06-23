Popular TikTok Musician, Shalli Popi, Five Others Jailed For Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Command, has secured the conviction of TikTok music celebrity, Crown Uzama popularly known as Shalli Popi, and five others before Justice A. A. Isiaka on a separate one-count charge bordering on criminal impersonation.

According to the commission, the offence was contrary to Sections 142 (1), 57 and 308 of the Kaduna Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.

Shalli Popi was convicted alongside Joel Kator, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman Temidayo, Favour Chidiogo Emmanuel, John Joseph, and Bethel Makuochukwu.

Makuochukwu had two weeks earlier been convicted for money laundering.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against them by the EFCC.

Consequently, the prosecuting counsel, M. E. Eimonye, M. U. Gadaka, M. Arumeni and K.S Ogunlade urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced the defendants to two years imprisonment each with the option of fines.

The court also held that the convicts are to forfeit all electronic gadgets, furniture and other items recovered from them, to the Federal Government.

Recall that the defendants were arrested at various locations in Kaduna upon intelligence received by the Command.

Investigations had revealed that they had impersonated foreign nationals and used false identities to defraud their victims.