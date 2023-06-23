INEC To Begin 2023 Post-Election Review July

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Thursday, fixed July 4 for the conduct of a post-election review of the 2023 general election in line with its long time practice.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and other presidential candidates to emerge the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

However, Atiku and Obi, who did not accept the presidential election results declared by INEC, headed to the court to challenge Tinubu’s victory.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja, noted that the review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on July 4 and end with the Commission’s retreat on August 5.

According to him, the review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections to learn lessons and chart the way forward.

He furthered that a detailed schedule of activities and timelines will be released immediately after the meeting with RECs on 4th July 2023.

The statement read, “The review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners on 4th July 2023 and end with the Commission’s retreat on 5th August 2023.

“At the State level, the internal review will involve the Commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries as well as some Presiding Officers and Collation/Returning Officers.

“The external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers, the media and service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“The review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections. Specifically, the Commission welcomes actionable recommendations from stakeholders towards strengthening institutional capacity for the discharge of its responsibilities and the enhancement of processes and procedures.”