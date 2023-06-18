President Tinubu To Proceed To France On First Official Trip

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to depart Nigeria to attend the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France, next week.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that this will be Tinubu’s first official trip overseas as Nigerian president since his May 29 inauguration.

READ MORE: Kwankwaso Meets Tinubu In France, Set To Join Cabinet

According to SaharaReporters, sources in the presidency revealed that Tinubu’s visit was also a “strategy” to see his team of medical doctors.

“BAT is to attend the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, France, next week. This will be his first official trip outside Nigeria since his assumption of duty as President,” one of the top sources disclosed on Saturday.

“The trip is to check his health too. It is a strategy to go to hospital,” another source noted.