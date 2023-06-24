Snake Bite Kills Top ISWAP Commander In Borno

A field commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has reportedly died in Borno state three days after being bitten by snake.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a counter-insurgency expert focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Makama revealed that Kiriku who sustained the injury in one of ISWAP’s hideouts in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno on Tuesday died on Friday.

According to the counter-insurgency expert, the ISWAP field commander died after he was unable to access treatment for the snake bite wound.

Counter- Insurgency added that Kiriku operated within the Jiddari axis of Chiralia in the Timbuktu triangle and led many attacks and ambushes against troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno.

The Timbuktu triangle, a Boko Haram/SWAP stronghold, stretches over four LGAs in Borno which includes Damboa, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, and Gujba LGA in Yobe state.