Boko Haram Founders Told Me Poverty, Unemployment Caused Insurgency – Obasanjo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president, has claimed that the terrorist organization’s founders, told him that poverty and unemployment were what inspired Boko Haram members to commit crimes during the early stages of the North-East struggle.

Stating this on Friday, he disclosed that their conversation at the launch of a book titled, ‘Pillars of Statecraft: Nation-building in a changing world’ authored by his daughter, Dr. Kofo Obasanjo-Blackshire, at an event in Lagos.

Responding to a question by a member of the audience on why government policies had become more political than people-centered in recent times, Obasanjo noted that Nigeria’s problem is looking for who to blame for its problems.

He disclosed that in the early days of the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, he was told by the founders of the terrorist group that poverty and unemployment drove them into crime.

He called for the urgent tackling of the country’s over 20 million out-of-school children, warning that if nothing is done, it will become a breeding ground for more ‘Boko Haram members of the future.’

He stated, “During the early days of Boko Haram, when the man who started the movement was said to have been killed, I said I wanted to meet with the members of the group to talk to them and know what they wanted.

“I met with their representatives and found out that they needed nothing but a better life for themselves. Can we blame them for wanting a better life for themselves?

“They said they believed in Sharia Law. I told them that Sharia was not a problem in Nigeria. It is part of our constitution.”

The former President said many of the members of the insurgent group had no jobs despite going to school to attain a degree.