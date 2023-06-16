Peter Obi Remains The Candidate For A Better Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, is still the candidate for a better Nigeria.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Obi was the flagbearer for Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election.

After a dramatic contest among the presidential candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the poll winner.

Speaking during a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Obasanjo insisted that despite President Tinubu being declared as the winner of the last election, Obi remains the candidate that Nigeria needs at the time.

“For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best candidate,” the former president said.

In a short video clip of the interview shared on Youtube by Judeonwo, Obasanjo spoke on the legacy he wants to leave behind, saying, “That I came here [earth] and God was immeasurably kind to me and showed His grace on me.”