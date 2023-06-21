21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Murdering 16-Year-Old Relative In Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old man identified as Junior Augustine Akor, for allegedly raping and strangling his 16-year-old relative, Faith Akuji to death on June 8 in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community.

The police spokesman of the state command, Daniel Ndukwe in a statement said “Police Operatives, serving in Igbo-Eze North Division of the Command, with assistance from Neighborhood Watch Group, arrested one male suspect, Junior Augustine Akor aged 21, of Ette in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, for allegedly raping and strangling to death his 16 years old female relative, one Faith Akuji, in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had gone missing in the evening hours of 08/06/2023, after her grandfather sent her to grind cassava in the community centre, with all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proving abortive.

“Her decomposing body was, however, found in the mentioned bush, following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush, forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, until she fainted and died in the process. The victim’s remains, found without any lower-body cloth, were evacuated to hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” he said.

The Police PPRO said the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department from where the suspect will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, while consoling the family and friends of the deceased victim, has described the act as atrocious and unthinkable.

“The Commissioner has directed that the case be meticulously handled, concluded within recorded time and charged to court for justice to be dispensed accordingly,” he said