Speakership: Tajudeen Abbas Defeats Wase, Jaji, Emerges Speaker, House Of Reps

Honourable Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

It was gathered that Abbas defeated Ahmed Idris Wase, the former Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, and Aminu Sani Jaji.

Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the outgoing Majority Leader of the House, nominated Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

This motion was seconded by Nnolim Nnaji.

Tajudeen Abbas is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Ado-Doguwa himself withdrew from the speakership race in favour of the party’s candidate.

However, the ruling party has also put forward a nominee for the position of Deputy Speaker in the 10th national assembly.

The nomination of Abbas by the APC faced opposition from several lawmakers, including Idris Wase.