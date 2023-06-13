Tribunal Resumes Sitting As Obi Tenders INEC Forms

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi on Tuesday, tendered forms belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was gathered that Obi brought forward the EC40G forms from 10 Local Government Areas in Niger State during the resumption of sitting by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Forms EC40G is where INEC inputs the number of all Polling Units that were cancelled or voters couldn’t vote.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the tribunal commenced the day’s proceeding with a case of Mister Peter Obi Vs INEC, Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the court sat on Saturday, the petitioner, Peter Obi, rendered additional evidence in form of INEC documents and also called up a subpoenaed witness, who tendered a video evidence, which was played in the open court.