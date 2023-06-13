Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Boy For Defiling Two-Year-Old In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, Nathaniel Ogenowchukwu, for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl in the Egba community, in the Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, during a parade of the suspect, said he was arrested after the case was reported to the police, adding that the gender unit of the command was investigating the case.

He said as soon as the investigation had been completed, the suspect would be charged in court.

However, in an interview with journalists, Ogenowchukwu said he didn’t know what came over him.

He said, “The two-year-old girl always comes to meet my sister. She came on this day and I told her to go back home because my sister was not around but she refused to go.

“So, I carried her, put her on the bed and pulled her knickers halfway down. But I only put my penis in between her lap. I didn’t know what came over me, because I haven’t done it before.”