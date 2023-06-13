‘End Our Agony’ — Parents Of Abducted Chibok Girls Plead With Tinubu To Ensure Release

Some parents of Chibok girls still in captivity have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate the release of the remaining 92 abducted students.

Recall April 14, 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno State.

Though some of the girls escaped from the terrorists, with some rescued, 92 are still in captivity.

Yana Galang and Zanna Lawan, parents of Rifkatu Galang and Aisha Lawan, who are still being held by the terrorists, pleaded with the president to put an end to their sorrow via a letter on Monday.

While congratulating Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their assumption of office, they stated, “Mr President, as you are well aware, our predicament started in 2014 when 276 of our daughters from Chibok Government Secondary School were abducted.

READ ALSO: I Was Forced To Marry Three Boko Haram Terrorists — Chibok Girl Narrates

“It has been years of pain and agony for us and we are disheartened that nine years later and a few months before the end of the immediate past administration, 92 of these girls remain in Boko Haram captivity, subjected to unimaginable ordeal and abuse at the hands of their captors.

“With the baton changing under the same political party now in 2023, history will no doubt be kind to you, your family, your government and your party if these statements from your predecessor are achieved under you, more so, with our son, Vice President Shettima.

“Mr President, we seek you to be the light that will illuminate our darkness, end our writhing pains, dry our tears and free us from the shackles of sadness, sorrow, and anguish this trajectory has brought into our existence.

“When we marked the ninth year remembrance of the abduction this year, we didn’t think we would hold any more commemoration, and the truth is that we don’t want to, but regrettably, so it seems, except you come to our rescue and give us succour, another sober commemoration knocks.

“We wait patiently for this succour as our acceptable alternative.”