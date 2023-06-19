Sultan Of Sokoto Declares June 19 Dhul-Hijjah, June 28, Eidul Adha

Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared June 19, 2023 as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

The update was contained in a statement Sunday night from the NSCIA.

“The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 19 June, 2023 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

READ ALSO: Eid-El-Kabir: ‘Look Out For New Moon From Sunday 18th’ – Sultan Of Sokoto To Muslims

“Accordingly Wednesday 28 June, 2023 will be the day of Eidul Adha 1444 AH. His Eminence The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, wishes the entire Muslim Ummah happy Eidul Adha Mubarak in advance,” the statement read.

Information Nigeria had reported that Sultan on Saturday directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH from Sunday.