We Demolished Ganduje’s Roundabout Because It Carries Sign Of The Cross – Kano Govt.

Baffa Bichi, Secretary to the State Government of Kano State, has shed light on the reasons for the demolition of a popular roundabout constructed during the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

Information Nigeria reports that AbbaYusuf, the political son of Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ganduje’s predecessor and rival, has been demolishing structures built by the former governor since office assumption on May 29th.

While featuring on a radio programme, ‘Barka da Hantsi’ on Freedom Radio, Bichi who emphasised two concerns related to the roundabout, cited the presence of a cross sign on the roundabout as one of the contentious aspects that led to its removal.

“First of all, the roundabout was blocking the entrance to the government house gate.

READ ALSO: Demolition: Police Arrest 57 Suspected Looters In Kano

“This posed a logistical challenge for the smooth flow of traffic and access to the government premises,” he explained.

“Secondly, the presence of a cross sign on the roundabout raised religious sensitivities. In a state with a population that is overwhelmingly Muslim, it was deemed inappropriate to have a cross sign prominently displayed in front of the Government House,” he continued.

The demolition of the roundabout has sparked discussions among residents, with diverse opinions on the matter.

While some individuals argue in favour of preserving the roundabout as part of the city’s heritage, others support the government’s decision to address both the practical and religious concerns raised.

The roundabout, which previously stood as a prominent landmark in the area, would be replaced by a simpler traffic intersection, according to the government.