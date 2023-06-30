‘We Presented All Required Documents At Tribunal Without Disobedience, Partisanship’ — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it had provided all of the documents requested by political parties who applied through the proper channels in relation to the ongoing election petition tribunals.

INEC’s National Commissioner on Voter Education, Festus Okoye, stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, saying it was not true that INEC was not responsive to all issues of subpoenas.

According to him, in advance of the three governorship elections in November, the commission must allow the election petition tribunal to begin its work without interfering.

Okoye furthered also that the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu had responded to all subpoenas issued to him.

He said, “The commission is a constitutional body and public trust and it belongs to all Nigerians, the commission does not have personal interest on what’s going before the various election petition tribunals.

“What the law envisages the commission to do is to present facts and figures in relation to the election it conducted before the various election petition tribunals so it’s not true that the commission has not been responsive.

“If you want to issue a subpoena, there are processes and procedure to follow. We provided all the documents they need to prosecute their petitions and all the subpoena directed to the electoral commission and resident electoral commissioners and were channeled in accordance with the rules and procedures were answered, so we did not disobey any subpoena and we produced all the documents.”

While commenting on the glitches encountered in uploading the 2023 election results, he said, “we explained to Nigerians there were challenges uploading the result. Every Party has agents at all the polling units. I find it slightly difficult to understand why they are relying on the results from the IREV.”